The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) released the preliminary answer keys for the SCT Police Constable Civil and/or equivalent positions today, October 5th. The answer keys can be downloaded from the official website, tslprb.in. Candidates can raise objection against the answer keys before October 8th 5 pm.

In a notification released by the TSLPRB, the board states that the candidates must use the template available on the website and must raise objections for each question, if any, individually by attaching supporting documents. Full details of the process for raising objections is available in this link. The board will release the final answer keys after taking into account the objections.

Here is how to download the TSLPRB SCT PC 2018 answer keys

Log in to the TSLPRB’s website. Click on the ‘PWT Preliminary Key’ link under ‘SCT PC Civil and / or Equivalent’ section. The answer keys for all the 200 questions is available on the document.

TSLPRB had conducted the preliminary exam for the SCT PC Civil and/or Equivalent on September 30th and the hall tickets for the exam were released on September 20th.

The TSLPRB had released the notification for 16,925 vacancies for Stipend Cadet Trainee (SCT) PC Civil and/or equivalent positions on May 31st this year. The vacancies are distributed in 10 districts of Telangana, the details of which can be accessed in the official notification.