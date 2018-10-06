India, Russia seal $5 Billion S-400 missile air defence deal

India and Russia have signed a $5 billion S-400 air defence system deal.

The deal was signed during the annual bilateral summit between PM Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

India is aiming to procure long-range missile systems in order to tighten its air defence systems, especially along the 4,000-km-long Sino-India border.

RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has kept the repo rate unchanged at 6.5%.

The decision was taken at the fourth bi-monthly monetary policy committee meeting.

Consequently, the reverse repo rate under the LAF remains at 6.25%, and the marginal standing facility (MSF) rate and the Bank Rate at 6.75%.

Nobel Peace Prize 2018 conferred upon Denis Mukwege and Nadia Murad for fighting sexual violence

The 2018 Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to Dr. Denis Mukwege, a Congolese gynecologist, and Nadia Murad, a Yazidi survivor of rape and captivity by ISIS.

Dr. Mukwege and Murad jointly received the award for their contributions toward combating wartime sexual assault.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee praised the winners for being symbols in the fight to end the use of sexual violence as a weapon of war and armed conflict.

Dr. Mukwege has treated victims of sexual violence in the Democratic Republic of the Congo for most of his adult life

R N Ravi appointed Deputy National Security Advisor

R N Ravi, the Chairman of the Joint Intelligence Committee, has been appointed the Deputy National Security Advisor.

He is also the government’s interlocutor for the ongoing talks with Naga insurgent group.

Ravi will be third deputy to NSA Ajit Doval after former Research and Analysis Wing chief Rajinder Khanna and serving diplomat Pankaj Saran.

India’s first Methanol Cooking Fuel Program launched

India and Assam Petro-chemicals have launched Asia’s first canister-based cooking stoves and India’s first Methanol Cooking Fuel Program.

The program will first be piloted at 500 households inside the Assam Petro Complex.

This will later be scaled to 40,000 households in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Telangana, Goa and Karnataka.

The system uses a special cooking stove and 1.2-litre methanol canisters, and a rack of 8 such canisters is expected to last for a month.

An amount of methanol equivalent to one LPG cylinder is expected to offer at minimum 20% savings.

Aung San Suu Kyi becomes 1st person to lose honorary Canadian citizenship

Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi became the first person to be stripped of the honorary Canadian citizenship.

This was done because of her role in the human rights violations against the Rohingya people.

She had received honorary Canadian citizenship in 2007

Suu Kyi was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1991 for her non-violent struggle for democracy and human rights.

Konkan Alphonso mango, the king of mangoes, gets GI Tag

The Alphonso mango variety from Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Palghar, Thane and Raigad districts of Maharashtra have been registered under the Geographical Indication (GI) tag.

The GI tag is an indication that a product has a specific geographical origin and possesses qualities or a reputation due to its origin.

The GI tag is an assurance of quality and distinctiveness, which is attributable to its origin in that defined geographical locality.

The king of mangoes, the Alphonso, better known as ‘Hapus’ in Maharashtra, is in demand in domestic and international markets.

A few of the other GIs of India include Darjeeling Tea, Mahabaleshwar Strawberry, Blue Pottery of Jaipur, Banarasi Sarees and Tirupati Laddus.

