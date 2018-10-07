West Bengal Police declared the result for the recruitment of the post of sub-inspector and lady sub-inspector preliminary exam today, October 7th. All candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the result at the official website, policewb.gov.in.

The WB Police also released a notification stating that the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for the recruitment will tentatively begin from November 15th. The admit card for the PMT/PET will be released on November 5th.

Here is how to check the WB Police SI 2018 Recruitment prelim result:

Log in to the WB Police’s official website. Click on the ‘Recruitment’ button on the home page. Click on the SI/LSI preliminary result link. Enter the application number and the date of birth to access the result. The result will be displayed and can be printed out.

The preliminary exam for the position of SI/LSI in the West Bengal Police was conducted on July 29th and the admit card was released on July 16th. The PMT/PET exam details will also be sent via SMS but candidates are suggested to check the website as the board will not be responsible for the non-delivery of the SMS.