WB Police SI and LSI Recruitment 2018: Prelim exam results declared; check at policewb.gov.in
The WB Police SI/LSI PMT and PET is scheduled to start tentatively from November 15th.
West Bengal Police declared the result for the recruitment of the post of sub-inspector and lady sub-inspector preliminary exam today, October 7th. All candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the result at the official website, policewb.gov.in.
The WB Police also released a notification stating that the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for the recruitment will tentatively begin from November 15th. The admit card for the PMT/PET will be released on November 5th.
Here is how to check the WB Police SI 2018 Recruitment prelim result:
- Log in to the WB Police’s official website.
- Click on the ‘Recruitment’ button on the home page.
- Click on the SI/LSI preliminary result link.
- Enter the application number and the date of birth to access the result.
- The result will be displayed and can be printed out.
The preliminary exam for the position of SI/LSI in the West Bengal Police was conducted on July 29th and the admit card was released on July 16th. The PMT/PET exam details will also be sent via SMS but candidates are suggested to check the website as the board will not be responsible for the non-delivery of the SMS.