Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) conducted the Group 4 recruitment exam on September 7th and the Commission is expected to release the answer keys within this week. The recruitment exam was conducted for 1,595 vacancies in multiple centres in the state. The answer keys will be released at tspsc.gov.in

The Commission in the past has released the answer keys within few days of the exam and thus it is expected to follow the same precedence for this exam, too. There were two papers. The Paper II was held from 10:00 am to 12:30 pm and the Paper I was conducted from 2:30 pm to 5:00 pm.

How to check TSPSC Group 4 answer keys:

Log in to the TSPSC website. On the home page, the button for Group 4 answer keys will get activated once they are released. Click on the button. Enter the necessary details. The answer keys will be displayed.

The candidates can raise objection against any answers. The notification on how to raise objection will be provided when the answer keys are released.

The candidates who clear the exam and are placed in the merit list will get appointment after the verification of all the documents. The 1,595 vacancies include positions of bill collector, junior assistants, and multiple positions at Beverage Corporation.