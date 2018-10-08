Only recently HMD Global, at an event in London, launched its latest Nokia 7.1 smartphone. However, there were other products from the Nokia licensee unveiled alongside the smartphone. They are the Nokia True Wireless Earbuds and the Nokia Pro Wireless Earphones. Notably, this is first such offering from Nokia - truly wireless earbuds.

Weighing only about 5 grams per earbud, the Nokia True Wireless Earbuds feature up to 4 hours’ of play time on a single charge, the company claims. The Nokia Pro Wireless Earphones, on the other hand, are the company’s first-ever neckband-style headset that comes with a built-in vibration feature and a claimed 10-hour playback time on a single charge.

In terms of pricing, the Nokia True Wireless Earbuds price is set at EUR 129, while the Pro Wireless Earphones will retail at a price of EUR 69. Both wireless headsets will be available in European markets from November 2018. However, Indian availability or price details are yet to be announced.

Nokia Wireless Earphones specifications

The lightweight True Wireless Earbuds from Nokia come in a Black colour option. Another interesting highlight here is the “pocketable” charging case that also doubles up as a charger and can fully charge the earbuds up to three times over. Other specifications include Bluetooth v5.0 support, IPx4-rated sweat and splash resistance, USB Type-C port on the charging case, an LED charge indicator, and a standby time of up to 70 hours.

The pair of Nokia Pro Wireless Earphones has Bluetooth v4.2 support, 3 pairs of earbuds (small, medium and large), a Micro-USB port, and Qualcomm aptX technology. They weigh 45 grams, provide up to 10 hours’ of audio playback, and have a charging time of 2-3 hours. The pair’s magnetic functions include clipping the earbuds together to end calls or pause music, and unclipping them to answer calls or resume music.