BlackBerry India licensee Optiemus Infracom has launched the BlackBerry KEY2 LE today for a price of Rs. 29,990. The limited edition KEY2 will be exclusively available on Amazon India starting October 12th. Also in India, the phone will be available in only one colour variant – blue. For the uninitiated, this new phone is a toned-down version of the BlackBerry KEY2 that was launched earlier in July.

The notable highlight of this device is the physical keyboard which offers BlackBerry’s iconic QWERTY typing experience. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor and 4GB of RAM, the smartphone runs the latest Android Oreo 8.1 operating system. Camera duties are handled by a dual-camera setup (13+5 megapixel) at the rear and an 8-megapixel snapper at the front.

And, for the security conscious and high-productivity on-the-go users, the smartphone also comes preloaded with BlackBerry security and productivity apps, India Today reported.

BlackBerry KEY2 LE specifications

The KEY2 LE comes with a 4.5-inch full HD IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1620 x 1080 pixels and 3:2 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by a 1.8GHz octa-core processor and comes paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage that can be expanded by up to 256GB via a microSD card. The BlackBerry KEY2 LE is equipped with a 3,000mAh battery that the company claims can offer over 22 hours of mixed usage.