State Bank of India (SBI) has released the 2018 Main examination marks for the role of Junior Associates (JA) or Clerk on Monday, October 8th. The SBI had released the SBI JA Main exam result on September 21st. All candidates who have appeared for the SBI 2018 JA Main examination can check the SBI’s Career page, sbi.co.in/careers to check their marks.

SBI had conducted the JA or Clerk Main examination on August 5th and the result was expected around second week of September but the result was delayed due to unknown reasons and was finally declared on September 21st. The SBI JA preliminary exam was held on July 23rd, 24th, and 30th and the result was released on July 24th.

Here is how to check the SBI JA 2018 Main Exam result:

Log in to the SBI Careers official website. Hover over the ‘Join SBI’ tab and click on ‘Current Openings’. Click on the ad for Recruitment of Junior Associate and click on the link for the JA Clerk Main marks. Alternatively, click on the direct link to access the candidate log-in page. Enter the required details. The SBI JA Main exam marks will be displayed.

SBI conducted the 2018 Clerk or JA recruitment drive to fill around 8000 vacancies. All the candidates who have cleared the exam are expected to join the bank in the first week of December. Some candidates have been selected provisionally who have been notified separately through SMSes.