It was a regular Monday for everyone in general, but not for smartphone fans in India. OnePlus finally announced the launch date of its upcoming flagship, the OnePlus 6T. For the uninitiated, OnePlus has been teasing the launch of the phone for quite a while now, and has even had a TVC featuring celebrity brand ambassador Amitabh Bachchan. D-day is October 30th, which also coincides with the date for the OnePlus 6T’s global launch.

Media invites for the launch event of the OnePlus 6T have been sent out, and there are even updates on the brand’s website and social media handles. Notably, OnePlus fans will also be able to buy invites for the OnePlus 6T launch event on October 17th.

Sales of the launch invite will begin at 10 a.m. on October 17th and will be priced at Rs. 999. Several teasers, leaks and rumours have left little to the imagination about the upcoming OnePlus 6T. However, the event that will kick off at 8:30 p.m. in India is sure to hold excitement for eager fans.

The launch event invite sent by OnePlus has the new tagline ‘Unlock The Speed’, which also was part of several official teasers. The company has noted that the OnePlus 6T will be unveiled at KDJW Stadium (inside Indira Gandhi Stadium Complex) in New Delhi on October 30th.

The #OnePlus6T is coming | Unlock The Speed on October 30

| https://t.co/94NMebEsBb pic.twitter.com/WS56BEKUVP — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) October 8, 2018

As is the case with most big product launches, OnePlus will also be live-streaming the OnePus 6T launch event on its website. Meanwhile, a ‘Notify Me’ page for pre-registration of the OnePlus 6T is already live on Amazon.in, the exclusive online sales partner for the phone.

Coming to the global launch of the OnePlus 6T, the company, on its Twitter account, posted a teaser alongside the caption “The #OnePlus6T is coming. Unlock The Speed on October 30.” The video mentions that the smartphone will also launch in New York City on October 30 - at 11 a.m. EDT - which is 8:30 p.m. IST, the same as the Delhi launch event.

Reiterating what’s new this time around, the OnePlus 6T will feature an in-display fingerprint sensor that it calls Screen Unlock, and it is likely to forego the 3.5mm headphone jack for a USB Type-C port. The company also confirmed that it won’t support wireless charging or offer an IP rating, despite being water resistant to some extent.