It is all too well known that Chinese smartphone maker Huawei will launch its Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro on October 16th in London. However, there seems to be a new development in the scheme of things. A new gaming phone dubbed the Huawei Mate 20X is expected to be launched alongside the other two phones. The company has put up a tweet in that regard, hinting at the launch of a new gaming phone scheduled for the same date as the launch of Mate 20 series phones.

During the official announcement last month at the IFA, Huawei was marketing the upcoming devices as the first phones to feature a 7nm chipset, which is the Kirin 980. However, Apple’s iPhones beat that with their A12 bionic processor, which is also a 7nm chipset.

With the scheduled launch date only a week away, it is likely that the Chinese giant is holding a few surprises under its sleeve. The Mate 20X teaser gif hints at the phone being ‘cooler’ and support ‘longer gaming’ experience. And, there could well be a larger battery on the Mate 20X.

Apart from that, since it is pegged for gaming, the Huawei Mate 20X is expected to sport a 7.21-inch OLED screen, Wccf tech reported.

It is likely that the Huawei Mate 20X will also provide support for Huawei’s GPU Turbo technology, along with featuring up to 8GB of RAM and ample amounts of internal memory.

Based on the latest teaser, it can be speculated that the company might have equipped the Mate 20X with an advanced cooling solution to allow the CPU and GPU to run at their default frequencies without throttling. These speculations and targeted guesses will be confirmed only at launch.