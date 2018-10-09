Odisha government launches ‘Nirman Kusuma’ scheme

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has launched the ‘Nirman Kusuma’ programme, which aims to provide financial assistance to the children of the construction workers for their education.

Under the scheme, the children of construction workers will get financial assistance for their education in Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and polytechnics.

Karnataka unveils ‘Unnati Scheme’ to help entrepreneurs from SC/ST communities

The Karnataka Government has unveiled the ‘Unnati Scheme’ to help entrepreneurs from SC/ST Communities.

The state government will invest up to Rs. 20 crore to create end-to-end support infrastructure for start-ups and entrepreneurs from marginalised backgrounds.

ESIC wins ‘ISSA GOOD Practice Award, Asia & the Pacific 2018’

The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has won the ‘ISSA Good Practice Award’ at a forum held at Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

ESIC won the award for the measures taken to extend coverage-SPREE (Scheme for Promoting Registration of Employers and Employees), for reducing the rate of contribution rates for 24 months in newly implemented areas, and for raising the wage limit for coverage under the ESI Act.

Government reconstitutes Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority

The government has reconstituted the Supreme Court-powered pollution control panel, the Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority or the EPCA.

The Environment Ministry, while reconstituting the EPCA, has brought in more members.

The main aim of the EPCA is to protect and improve the quality of the environment, and to prevent and control environmental pollution in the National Capital Region.

Thangjam Tababi Devi wins India’s 1st Judo medal at Youth Olympic Games 2018

Thangjam Tababi Devi became India’s first judo medallist at the Olympic level.

The 16-year-old hailing from Manipur won a silver medal at the Youth Olympic Games 2018.

She was defeated by Venezuela’s Maria Giminez in the finals of the women’s 44kg category in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

