Govt sanctions bases for five new battalions of the Rapid Action Force

A total of five battalions of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) were sanctioned by the central government in January this year and their new bases have now been sanctioned.

With these, the total number of RAF battalions in the country has touched 15.

The five new battalions will be based in the following locations: Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh), Jaipur (Rajasthan), Mangalore (Karnataka), Hajipur (Bihar), and Nuh (Haryana).

Varanasi will be the fourth base of the RAF in Uttar Pradesh – the three others being in Meerut, Allahabad and Aligarh.

Pakistan test-fires nuclear-capable Ghauri ballistic missile

Pakistan has successfully test-fired the Ghauri ballistic missile.

The missle is capable of carrying both conventional and nuclear warheads.

It has a range of 1,300 kilometres.

Earlier, the nation test-fired an upgraded Babur cruise missile, which has a range of 700 kilometres.

Manu Bhaker becomes first Indian woman to win gold at Youth Olympic Games 2018 shooting event

Shooter Manu Bhaker has become the first Indian woman to win gold at the Youth Olympics in shooting.

Sixteen-year-old Bhaker achieved the feat with a win at the women’s 10m Air Pistol event.

Bhaker recorded a score of 236.5, beating silver-medallist Iana Enina of Russia, who shot 235.9.

Gujarat starts vaccinating Gir lions against canine distemper virus

The Gujarat Forest Department has started a vaccination drive to inoculate the lions of the Gir Forest National Park against a deadly distemper virus.

23 lions have died in Gir in less than a month, and most of these were found with canine distemper virus (CDV) and protozoa infections.

CDV is thought to be behind 30% of the deaths of African lions in East African forests.

Nikki Haley resigns as US ambassador to United Nations

Indian-American Nikki Haley has resigned as the US ambassador to the United Nations.

She will leave the administration at the end of the year.

Haley has previously been governor of South Carolina, and was the first woman to hold the post.

