The All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) has started the application process for the recruitment of 2,000 nursing officers from October 9th as per the original schedule. The website was unresponsive yesterday and thus it could not be confirmed if the registration has started but the website seems to be functioning today. The last date to apply for AIIMS Nursing Officer position is October 29th. All interested candidates can apply at aiimsexams.org.

The vacancies for the nursing officers are for AIIMS Bhopal (600 positions), AIIMS Jodhpur (600 positions), AIIMS Patna (500 positions), and AIIMS Raipur (300 positions). The online exam for the AIIMS nursing officer recruitment is set to be conducted on December 7th, 2018, at all the major cities in India. The results are expected to be declared on December 18th, 2018.

Here is how to apply for AIIMS Nursing Officer vacancies 2018:

Visit the AIIMS Nursing Office Recruitment website. Candidates need to click on ‘New Registration’ button on the page and fulfill the registration process. After registration, candidates need to log-in with the credentials generated after the registration and process the application.

Candidates can access more details on the important dates, eligibility criteria, reservation policy, breakdown of vacancies among other details in the official notification. The Nursing Officer recruitment page has links for other important information including application process details, details on documents that need to uploaded, examination centres among others.