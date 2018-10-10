Hyundai is bringing back it popular compact car, the Hyundai Santro. The new Santro is dubbed ‘India’s favourite family car’, the carmaker reviving the popular model with a host of new features. While Hyundai has not shared full specifications and trim details yet, Autocar India has confirmed that the all-new Hyundai Santro will be available in eight variants spread across two gearbox and fuel options.

The ‘modern stylish tallboy’, as the company is referring to the new model, will come packed with new features such as a segment-first 17.64cm touchscreen audio-visual system. The multi-media system will have smartphone connectivity – Android auto, Apple Carplay and Mirror Link. It will also supporting voice recognition and display the rear parking camera on the screen.

Make way for India’s Favourite Family Car - The #AllNewSANTRO, coming soon! Bookings Open Online till 22nd October 2018. Be one of the first 50,000 to avail the Introductory Price and other added benefits. T&C Apply. pic.twitter.com/4Cohmvax6B — Hyundai India (@HyundaiIndia) October 10, 2018

In terms of engine options, the report says that there will be a 4-cylinder 1.1 litre petrol engine, which is expected to be high on fuel efficiency. The engine is expected to produce 69hp and come mated to a 5-speed manual transmission.

In fact, even prices have been speculated. As per reports, this engine-gearbox option will get six variants: the base DLite (which is likely to start at around Rs. 3.7 lakh), Era, Magna, Sportz, and the top-spec Asta trim.

Also, this will be the first Hyundai model to offer in-house developed Smart Auto AMT Technology and will have the option of factory-fitted CNG. Online bookings for the new Hyundai Santro have been thrown open and will run till October 22nd. The car is set to be unveiled the next day, October 23rd, in India.

Hyundai is expected to offer a 3-year/1,00,000km warranty on the new Santro along with a three-year roadside assistance package. The Korean brand is also likely to introduce a doorstep service programme on the car for quicker service turnaround.

On the safety front, the new Santro will come with ABS, EBD, a driver’s airbag and rear parking sensors as standard. The new Santro will be available seven exterior paint shades and dealers are expected to begin delivery of the car around October 25th, 2018.