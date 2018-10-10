This festive season, Nissan-owned brand Datsun has launched a face-lifted Go hatchback at Rs. 3.29 lakh and Go+ multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) at Rs 3.83 lakh. Both cars have received a comprehensive update and now come with more features.

In terms of design, the Go and Go+ facelift versions sport a revised styling package. Both models feature the chrome-framed, hexagonal Datsun signature grille along with integrated vertical daytime-running LEDs. Higher-spec versions of the models get 14-inch alloy wheels, rear wash/wipe and rear parking sensors.

There’s a major upgrade in the interiors department as well. Both cars get a revised dashboard layout with a new design for the central vents as well as a new touchscreen infotainment system. Also, the instrument cluster sees the addition of an analogue tachometer. The conjoined front seats have also been done away with for more conventional individual seats.

Datsun India launches the bold and stylish New GO and GO+. Read More: https://t.co/D2OG0RCSVC pic.twitter.com/dccMM45QVt — DatsunIndia (@DatsunIndia) October 10, 2018

The infotainment system has a 7.0-inch touchscreen loaded with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto on both cars. Electric mirror adjust and rear power windows are also new to the package. Datsun has also enhanced the Go’s safety package to comply with upcoming norms. A driver airbag which was formerly an option and ABS safety comes as standard, while a passenger side airbag is offered on the top-spec trims.

The engine, however, remains the same, so the updated Go and Go+ continue to use the 68hp, 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. And there’s no AMT gearbox option yet on offer, while most hatchbacks offer this at least as an option.