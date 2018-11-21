Maruti Suzuki today launched the all-new Ertiga multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) in India at a starting price of Rs 7.44 lakh (ex-showroom). This is the second generation of the MPV that was first launched in 2012. The latest Maruti Suzuki Ertiga comes in 10 variants with the top-spec diesel variant priced at Rs 10.90 lakh. Moreover, the second generation Ertiga also gets the new 1.5-litre petrol motor that debuted in the all-new Ciaz.

In terms of design, the new Ertiga features a bold new front fascia and wider double-barrel trapezoidal projector headlamps. The aggressively styled front bumper and the bonnet contouring lend it a fresh look. But the major change is that the third-row glass area is now larger and has a blacked-out panel. As for the dimensions, the new car is 130 mm longer and 5 mm taller than its predecessor, but the wheelbase remains the same, 2740 mm.

The moment is here, the #NextGenErtiga has arrived at an introductory price of Rs. 7,44,000/-. Get ready to move together in style with your loved ones. pic.twitter.com/jvO2qODAQS — Maruti Suzuki Arena (@MSArenaOfficial) November 21, 2018

There have been notable changes at the rear as well, the biggest being the larger LED tail lamps. Apart from that, the new Ertiga’s cabin is swathed in beige and wood. The horizontal slats that distinguish the top and bottom halves of the dashboard look neat while the floating, touchscreen infotainment system is similar to the one in the Baleno and Swift.

Maruti is offering SHVS mild-hybrid technology on both the petrol and diesel models as it did with the updated Ciaz. While the diesel model carries forward the same setup as its predecessor, the petrol motor is offered with two batteries, with one used to provide torque assistance in daily driving. The car will be available in five colour options.

Safety features like dual airbags, ABS with EBD and speed-sensitive door locks come as standard on all models. The convenience enhancing add-ons such as the rear parking sensors, isofix child seat mounts and central locking are available for all variants as well. However, the new Ertiga misses out on LED headlamps and LED DRLs that its sibling models, the Maruti Suzuki Swift, Ignis and Dzire, get.