Samsung is set to host their much anticipated Galaxy event today at 2:30 p.m. The event will be live-streamed on the official site. It is presumed that the South Korean tech giant will launch the Galaxy A9 today. It is thought that the smartphone will come with four camera sensors on the rear. The official teaser for the event posted by the company last month hinted at the presence of the quadruple camera setup with words “4x fun”.

And although the launch is only a few hours away, the rumour mill is churning out leaks and speculation at an astonishing pace. In a previous leak, it was reported that the new smartphone would come with a full-HD+ Super AMOLED display and a Snapdragon 660 SoC. Now, a Geekbench listing reiterates the availability of the Snapdragon 660 SoC along with 6GB of RAM.

As mentioned earlier, the launch event of the Samsung’s Galaxy event will be kick off at 2:30 p.m. (IST). It will be live streamed directly on the Samsung India Newsroom website. Alternatively, click here to find out how you can watch the Galaxy event online.

Looking further into the Geekbench listing, it shows that the smartphone runs Android 8.0 Oreo. The listing was reported by NDTV Gadgets citing Dutch blog Lets Go Digital.

Also, popular tipster Evan Blass has leaked an image of the camera setup of the upcoming Galaxy model. The image shows the camera setup in detail along with the most minute specifications. Apparently there will be a primary 24-megapixel sensor, a secondary 10-megapixel sensor with 2x optical zoom, a depth sensor with 5-megapixel resolution and live focus, and an ultra-wide, 8-megapixel sensor with a 120-degree lens.

If these reports are to be believed, this will be the first phone from Samsung to sport four rear cameras. There are a couple of other details about the front cameras (which were leaked earlier), but it it won’t be long before the Samsung event and we can confirm the actual specifications.