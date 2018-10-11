External Affairs Ministry launches India for Humanity initiative

  • External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has launched the ‘India for Humanity’ initiative, which is a year-long series of artificial limb fitment camps.
  • The limb fitment camps aim to provide physical, economic and social rehabilitation of the differently-abled around the world.
  • The camps will help such individuals regain their mobility and dignity in order to to become self-respecting and productive members of society.

BPCL to set up country’s 1st biofuel plant in Odisha

  • Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) has commissioned a second generation (2G) ethanol bio-refinery at Baulsingha village in Odisha’s Bargarh district by December 2020.
  • It will be the first biofuel plant in the country at which ethanol will be produced from rice straw.
  • The refinery will have a capacity to produce three crore (30 million) litres of fuel-grade ethanol per year.
  • The ethanol produced at the plant will be blended with petrol and used as fuel.

UNICEF, NASSCOM sign MoU to strengthen child rights

  • UNICEF and NASSCOM Foundation have signed an agreement to strengthen child rights through “meaningful business interventions”.
  • The two organisations will work on two key areas: to protect children online and to encourage innovations for child rights in the country.

Indian Air Force launches mobile health app ‘MedWatch’

  • The Indian Air Force (IAF) has launched an innovative mobile health app named ‘MedWatch’in keeping with the vision of Digital India, Ayushman Bharat and Mission Indradhanush.
  • MedWatch will provide correct, scientific and authentic health information to air warriors and all citizens of India.
  • It provides information on basic first aid, health topics and nutritional facts; reminders for timely medical review, vaccination; and utility tools like health record card, BMI calculator, helpline numbers and web links.
  • The app is available on www.apps.mgov.gov.in.

Indian Under-19 team beats Sri Lanka to win Asia Cup

  • The Indian under-19 cricket team defeated Sri Lanka to claim the title of the 2018 ACC Under-19 Asia Cup in Dhaka, Bangladesh.
  • The Indian youth team won by 144 runs in the final.
  • This is India’s 6th title in the continental tournament, which is in its 7th edition.
  • Indian batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal was named the Player of the Series.

First example of ‘bioelectronic’ medicine developed

  • Researchers have developed the first example of a bioelectronic medicine: an implantable, biodegradable wireless device that speeds nerve regeneration and improves healing of a damaged nerve.
  • The device delivers pulses of electricity to damaged nerves, accelerating the regrowth of nerves and enhancing the recovery of muscle strength and control.
  • The device is the size of a dime (a small coin) and the thickness of a sheet of paper.

Rakesh Sharma takes charge as MD, CEO of IDBI Bank

  • State-run IDBI Bank has announced that Rakesh Sharma has taken charge as the managing director and chief executive officer of the bank.
  • He has replaced B Sriram in the positions.
  • Sharma has been appointed for the period of six months.
  • He retired from Canara Bank as the MD and CEO after serving for a period of three years.

