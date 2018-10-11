External Affairs Ministry launches India for Humanity initiative

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has launched the ‘India for Humanity’ initiative, which is a year-long series of artificial limb fitment camps.

The limb fitment camps aim to provide physical, economic and social rehabilitation of the differently-abled around the world.

The camps will help such individuals regain their mobility and dignity in order to to become self-respecting and productive members of society.

BPCL to set up country’s 1st biofuel plant in Odisha

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) has commissioned a second generation (2G) ethanol bio-refinery at Baulsingha village in Odisha’s Bargarh district by December 2020.

It will be the first biofuel plant in the country at which ethanol will be produced from rice straw.

The refinery will have a capacity to produce three crore (30 million) litres of fuel-grade ethanol per year.

The ethanol produced at the plant will be blended with petrol and used as fuel.

UNICEF, NASSCOM sign MoU to strengthen child rights

UNICEF and NASSCOM Foundation have signed an agreement to strengthen child rights through “meaningful business interventions”.

The two organisations will work on two key areas: to protect children online and to encourage innovations for child rights in the country.

Indian Air Force launches mobile health app ‘MedWatch’

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has launched an innovative mobile health app named ‘MedWatch’in keeping with the vision of Digital India, Ayushman Bharat and Mission Indradhanush.

MedWatch will provide correct, scientific and authentic health information to air warriors and all citizens of India.

It provides information on basic first aid, health topics and nutritional facts; reminders for timely medical review, vaccination; and utility tools like health record card, BMI calculator, helpline numbers and web links.

The app is available on www.apps.mgov.gov.in.

Indian Under-19 team beats Sri Lanka to win Asia Cup

The Indian under-19 cricket team defeated Sri Lanka to claim the title of the 2018 ACC Under-19 Asia Cup in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

The Indian youth team won by 144 runs in the final.

This is India’s 6th title in the continental tournament, which is in its 7th edition.

Indian batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal was named the Player of the Series.

First example of ‘bioelectronic’ medicine developed

Researchers have developed the first example of a bioelectronic medicine: an implantable, biodegradable wireless device that speeds nerve regeneration and improves healing of a damaged nerve.

The device delivers pulses of electricity to damaged nerves, accelerating the regrowth of nerves and enhancing the recovery of muscle strength and control.

The device is the size of a dime (a small coin) and the thickness of a sheet of paper.

Rakesh Sharma takes charge as MD, CEO of IDBI Bank

State-run IDBI Bank has announced that Rakesh Sharma has taken charge as the managing director and chief executive officer of the bank.

He has replaced B Sriram in the positions.

Sharma has been appointed for the period of six months.

He retired from Canara Bank as the MD and CEO after serving for a period of three years.

