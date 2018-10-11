Global gaming hardware company, Razer Inc, has launched an upgraded gaming phone and its latest flagship, the Razer Phone 2. The device gives on-the-go gamers something to think about. the Razer Phone 2 is a successor to the Razer Phone launched last year.

The Razer Phone 2 brings a number of minor upgrades over its predecessor, the most notable being wireless charging support. Other key features include the Snapdragon 845 processor coupled with a whopping 8GB of RAM. There’s also QuickCharge 4.0+ support along with a large 4,000mAh battery.

The ultimate daily driver in the palm of your hands, we’ve taken industry leading gaming performance and premium flagship features to bring you a true Flagship//Gaming experience.



Meet the Razer Phone 2: https://t.co/O5xIeVs8b9 #FlagshipGaming pic.twitter.com/3emuGKQ0k8 — R Λ Z Ξ R (@Razer) October 11, 2018

However, considering this is an all-out gaming phone, it does feature the relevant hardware to support heavy gaming. To this effect, the Razer Phone 2 gets a vapour chamber cooling system and dual front facing speakers and is the only phone with a true 120Hz display, like its predecessor.

But that’s not all. Razer is also touting the presence of dual cameras with image stabilisation on the Razer Phone 2. It comes with a glass back on which the Razer Chroma RGB logo is emblazoned, and IP67 water resistance.

Razer Phone 2 price

The Razer Phone 2 has been priced at $799.99, which is roughly around Rs. 59,500 on conversion. Pre-orders begin today, October 11th from at 12:01am PST, but shipping dates are yet to be announced. The Razer Phone 2 comes in two variants. There is a 64GB storage model that has a “classy mirror back” and a 128GB storage variant with “rugged satin finish”. However, the 128GB storage model will be released at a later date, the company says.

Razer Phone 2 specifications

The Razer Phone 2 sports a 5.72-inch IGZO LCD display with QHD resolution. This is a single-SIM device that runs Android 8.1 Oreo. In terms of optics, it features a dual camera setup at the rear. It has a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens with optical image stabilization (OIS) and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens. There is a dual PDAF (Phase detection Autofocus), dual tone, dual-LED flash, and the phone supports videos of up to 4K resolution. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel camera.

As mentioned earlier, the Razer Phone 2 comes with 64GB and 128GB in-built storage options, both of which are expandable via microSD card by up to 1TB. The smartphone is fuelled by a 4,000mAh battery with Qualcomm QuickCharge 4.0+ support and Wireless Charging support.