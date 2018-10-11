Gaming-focused Razer Phone 2 launched, features Snapdragon 845 CPU, wireless charging
The gaming-centric Razer Phone 2 was unveiled today for the US market, and pricing revealed. It has essential gaming hardware along with wireless charging.
Global gaming hardware company, Razer Inc, has launched an upgraded gaming phone and its latest flagship, the Razer Phone 2. The device gives on-the-go gamers something to think about. the Razer Phone 2 is a successor to the Razer Phone launched last year.
The Razer Phone 2 brings a number of minor upgrades over its predecessor, the most notable being wireless charging support. Other key features include the Snapdragon 845 processor coupled with a whopping 8GB of RAM. There’s also QuickCharge 4.0+ support along with a large 4,000mAh battery.
However, considering this is an all-out gaming phone, it does feature the relevant hardware to support heavy gaming. To this effect, the Razer Phone 2 gets a vapour chamber cooling system and dual front facing speakers and is the only phone with a true 120Hz display, like its predecessor.
But that’s not all. Razer is also touting the presence of dual cameras with image stabilisation on the Razer Phone 2. It comes with a glass back on which the Razer Chroma RGB logo is emblazoned, and IP67 water resistance.
Razer Phone 2 price
The Razer Phone 2 has been priced at $799.99, which is roughly around Rs. 59,500 on conversion. Pre-orders begin today, October 11th from at 12:01am PST, but shipping dates are yet to be announced. The Razer Phone 2 comes in two variants. There is a 64GB storage model that has a “classy mirror back” and a 128GB storage variant with “rugged satin finish”. However, the 128GB storage model will be released at a later date, the company says.
Razer Phone 2 specifications
The Razer Phone 2 sports a 5.72-inch IGZO LCD display with QHD resolution. This is a single-SIM device that runs Android 8.1 Oreo. In terms of optics, it features a dual camera setup at the rear. It has a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens with optical image stabilization (OIS) and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens. There is a dual PDAF (Phase detection Autofocus), dual tone, dual-LED flash, and the phone supports videos of up to 4K resolution. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel camera.
As mentioned earlier, the Razer Phone 2 comes with 64GB and 128GB in-built storage options, both of which are expandable via microSD card by up to 1TB. The smartphone is fuelled by a 4,000mAh battery with Qualcomm QuickCharge 4.0+ support and Wireless Charging support.