Another budget offering from Nokia has hit Indian shores, a successor to the Nokia 3.1, which was launched in May this year. Nokia brand licensee HMD Global has unveiled the Nokia 3.1 Plus for the Indian market. The latest Nokia smartphone follows the footsteps of the Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 5.1 Plus. And, even though the Nokia 3.1 Plus falls in the affordable range, it sports a dual rear camera setup.

Nokia continues its collaboration with Google with the Nokia 3.1 Plus, adn so the device is part of Google’s Android One programme aimed at offering guaranteed monthly security updates for three years and OS updates for two years. And, in related news, alongside the Nokia 3.1 Plus, the Finnish company has also brought the Nokia 8110 4G to Indian buyers. Because of the shape pf the slide-out handset, it has been dubbed the ‘Banana’ phone.

The launch of the Nokia 3.1 Plus, however, comes as a surprise, considering Nokia was largely presumed to launch its 7.1 Plus, which the company recently unveiled in London.

Coming to the Nokia 3.1 Plus price, the pricing continues to remain a hallmark of Nokia smartphones even in its 2.0 era. The Nokia 3.1 Plus price in India has been set at Rs. 11,499 for the 2GB RAM and 16GB storage variant. The model featuring 3GB of RAM and 32GB of on-board storage will be made available, but its pricing is yet to be revealed.

The smartphone will go on sale starting October 19th through all major offline stores as well as the online Nokia store in Blue, White and Baltic colour options. HMD Global has tied up with Bharti Airtel to bundle 1TB of free data.

Nokia 3.1 Plus specifications

The new Nokia 3.1 Plus features a 6-inch HD+ IPS display along with an 18:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D glass... without any display notch. Under the hood, there is an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) SoC, coupled with 2GB RAM and 3GB RAM options. The smartphone features a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor and 5-megapixel secondary monochrome sensor. For selfies, there is an 8-megapixel camera at the front.

HMD Global has provided 16GB and 32GB on-board storage options on the Nokia 3.1 Plus that both are expandable via microSD card up to 400GB. Besides, the smartphone packs a 3,500mAh battery keeping it powered up.