Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) will conduct the Security Officers/Managers Grade-II/Superintendent preliminary exam on November 3rd, 2018. ESIC, which comes under the Ministry of Labour, will release the admit card for the examination tentatively on October 16th. All candidates who have applied to appear on the exam can download the admit card from esic.nic.in.

The ESIC SSO Recruitment 2018 notification for 539 vacancies was released on September 8th. There was a delay in the start of the application process and it started on September 15th and went on until October 5th. The Corporation said in a notice that it will release other important instructions on the conduct of the examination and updates on the official website.

The recruitment will be conducted in three phases, preliminary, main, and computer/descriptive exam. The Preliminary examination will have 100 questions for 100 marks for 1-hour duration. The phase II or the Main examination will have 150 questions for 200 marks and for 2 hours. The third phase will be will computer skills and descriptive paper.

The ESIC SSO notification mentioned that the candidates who had applied for a similar recruitment notification released on January 16th, 2014 will have to apply again for these positions. Candidates can access details of the vacancies, examination pattern, and other details in the official notification.