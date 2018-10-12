Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has activated the link for candidates to make corrections in their GD Constable 2018 submitted applications on Thursday, October 11th. The correction link was activated on October 11th and the last day to make corrections is October 18th.

In a notification released on Thursday, the Commission said, “It has come to the notice of the Commission that, in a few cases, the information filled by the candidates under ‘Contact Details’, comprising Permanent and Present Address and under ‘Other Details’ comprising Photo, Signature and Left Hand Thumb Impression (LTI) in the One-Time Registration Form have not been properly reflected in the online Applications submitted by them for the above said examination.”

Candidates can modify the ‘Contact Details’ or ‘Other Details’ in case of discrepancy. No other section can be corrected or modified and no modification will be allowed after October 18th.

Here is how to make changes in SSC GD Constable 2018 application:

Visit the SSC website. Log in the credentials generated during the application process. Click on ‘Modify Registration’. Candidates can make necessary changes and submit the modified application.

The application process for the SSC GD Constable for 54,953 positions began on August 17th and the last day to apply for the same was September 30th. The application process witnessed a lot of glitches and was postponed and rescheduled multiple times. The GD constable positions are for BSF, ITBPF, CRPF, NIA, SSB and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and CISF across the country.