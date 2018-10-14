The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) to released the OMR sheets for the TSPSC Group 4 examination today, October 14th. The TSPSC conducted the Group 4 recruitment exam on October 7th. The exam was conducted to fill 1,595 vacancies in multiple departments. Candidates can download the OMR sheets at tspsc.gov.in.

There were two Group 4 papers. OMR sheets for both the papers were released. Paper II was held from 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and Paper I was conducted from 2:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Here is how to check TSPSC Group 4 answer keys

Log in to the TSPSC website. On the home page, click on the the button for the Group 4 OMR sheet. Enter the Registration ID, Hall Ticket Number, Birth Date, and Captcha code and click on ‘Login’. The TSPSC Group 4 OMR sheets will be displayed.

Candidates will be appointed based on the merit list and after the verification of all documents. The 1,595 vacancies include positions of Junior Assistant in RTC, Bill Collector in GHMC and various posts in Beverages Corporation. The answer keys for the exam are expected to be released soon.