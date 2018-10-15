Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) released the admit card for the exam for the recruitment to Principals and Vice Principals today, October 15th. The exam for both of the positions is scheduled for November 3rd, 2018. All the candidates who have applied for these two positions can download the admit card from the official website, kvsangathan.nic.in.

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) started accepting applications for the recruitment to 8,339 vacant posts from August 24th. The vacancies were for the positions of Principal, Vice Principal, PGT, TGT, Librarians, Primary Teachers, and Primary Teachers for Music. There are 76 vacancies for Principals and 220 vacancies for Vice Principals.

Earlier in the week, KV Sangathan had released the schedule for the exam for the recruitment of Principal and Vice Principals. Both the exams are scheduled to be conducted on November 3rd. The exam for Vice Principals will be conducted from 10:00 am to 12:30 pm and for Principals the exam is scheduled from 2:00 pm till 4:30 pm.

Here is how to download the admit card for KV Recruitment 2018: