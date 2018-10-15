On October 23rd, Hyundai will officially unveil a new version of its popular compact car, the Hyundai Santro. The South Korean car maker is reviving the model after a brief hiatus since 2015. While teaser images have been officially released and online bookings have already begun, this time around the car has been spied in production guise at Hyundai’s stockyard.

However, it is only the images of the interior of the new Santro that have been leaked; the exterior of the car is still under partial wraps. The leaked images have been made available on Xbhp and were reported by Autocar India.

The car’s dashboard and other interior bits are just like most current-gen Hyundai models. The dash gets a dual-tone theme, and according to the Autocar India report, quality levels are a step up when compared with any other car in competition. As expected, higher trims will come with a 7.0-inch touchscreen system that also includes MirrorLink, voice commands, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Make way for India’s Favourite Family Car - The #AllNewSANTRO, coming soon! Bookings Open Online till 22nd October 2018. Be one of the first 50,000 to avail the Introductory Price and other added benefits. T&C Apply. pic.twitter.com/4Cohmvax6B — Hyundai India (@HyundaiIndia) October 10, 2018

Notably, two large AC vents are seen placed on either side of the Infotainment setup, and Hyundai seems to have provided a rubberised strip consisting of important shortcut keys just below the screen. Also, the car gets a steering wheel similar to the one seen on the Grand i10 and Xcent. It includes faux brushed-aluminium and controls for audio and telephony.

Speaking of the instrument cluster, it comes with a chronograph-style large tachometer and a speedometer. The speedometer looks quite basic with chequered print in the background.

With the new Hyundai Santro, there will be a 4-cylinder 1.1 litre petrol engine, which is expected to deliver high fuel efficiency. The engine is expected to produce 69hp and come mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. Two gearbox options – a 5-speed manual and an AMT – are on offer and Hyundai is expected to announce prices for the car on October 23th, 2018, at the launch.