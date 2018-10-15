This year’s annual Apple event with the new iPhones was the one of the biggest events of 2018. However, there was one more contender that surprisingly hogged a good deal of the limelight at the event. Apple Watch Series 4, which was launched alongside the iPhones with a host of unique features, surprised everyone. For the first time ever in the history of smartwatches, the Watch Series 4 features medical ECG capabilities.

This unique offering from Apple is all set to debut in India on October 19th. The new Apple Watch Series 4 features an all-new design with over 30% larger display and 50% louder speakers than the predecessor. Notably, the price for the Watch Series 4 has been confirmed, too. The Apple Watch Series 4 India price starts at Rs. 40,900, while its top-end Cellular edition, the 44mm stainless steel variant with Milanese Loop wristband, will go on sale at Rs. 80,900.

Apple Watch Series 4 price in India

The pricing details have been reported by NDTV Gadgets. The Apple Watch Series 4 GPS price in India has been set at Rs. 40,900 for the 40mm variant, while its 44mm version will be priced at Rs. 43,900. The 40mm Apple Watch Series 4 Cellular edition with an aluminium case, on the other hand, will be available with a price tag of Rs. 49,900, while the Series 4 Cellular edition 44mm with aluminium case will get a price tag of Rs. 52,900.

The Apple Watch Series 4 Cellular edition 40mm stainless steel variant along with a Sport Band will also be available in the country at Rs. 67,900. The same stainless steel variant along with a Milanese Loop wristband will be priced at Rs. 76,900. Further, the Apple Watch Series 4 Cellular edition 44mm stainless steel variant along with a Sport Band will be available at Rs. 71,900. Likewise, the same variant along with a Milanese Loop wristband will go on sale at Rs. 80,900.

The Apple Watch Series 4 GPS and Cellular edition models come in Silver, Space Grey, and Gold aluminium case options. On the other hand, the stainless steel case Apple Watch Series 4 models come in Space Black and Gold colour options alongside the standard steel finish option.

While Apple is set to officially start selling the Apple Watch Series 4 in India from October 19th, pre-orders for the new models have already begun on IndiaiStore.com. Similarly, Flipkart is taking pre-orders for the new Apple Watch lineup.

Apple Watch Series 4 features and specifications

Coming to the specifications, Apple Watch Series 4 comes in two display sizes and is powered by the Apple S4 SoC that has a 64-bit dual-core processor and a new GPU. Apple claims that the new SoC delivers up to two times quicker performance over last year’s Apple Watch Series 3.

Further, there are next-gen accelerometers and gyroscopes that enable the new Apple Watch to detect hard falls. The highlight, of course, is the electrical heart rate sensor that is accompanied by the optical heart rate sensors to record an ECG using the new ECG app. Notably, this is an FDA-approved product that will available in the US later this year. But there isn’t any official word on its availability in India.