OnePlus has taken the marketing of their upcoming flagship to a whole new level. While an official launch date for the OnePlus 6T is set for October 30th, which was announced few days ago, that isn’t stopping the company from spilling more details ahead of the launch. Notably, the 6T will be launched simultaneously in India as well as New York City.

Technically, this is a mid-year update, which traditionally ses minimal upgrades in terms of design elements and internals, but the OnePlus 6T gets an optical in-display fingerprint sensor, a waterdrop-style display notch and a couple of other things. Moreover, OnePlus executives have now confirmed that a “whole new UI” is coming to the OnePlus 6T, alongside an advanced Do Not Disturb mode, and redesigned navigation gestures.

OnePlus has put up a detailed post on its forum in the form of a questionnaire with Szymon Kopec, Product Manager, OnePlus, and User Experience Lead, Crayon Hsieh. “You can expect to see a couple of features that make the user experience smoother, like an advanced Do not Disturb mode and new Navigation Gestures,” the post on the OnePlus forum reads.

We've added a ton of features and enhancements to OxygenOS, just in time for the #OnePlus6T. Read an interview with our resident software expert for more info. https://t.co/I806TPADj6 pic.twitter.com/g4w71O1Glr — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) October 12, 2018

In terms of the improved navigational gestures, users will now be able to change to the most-recently used apps with a quick flick towards the right from the bottom of the screen.

Apart from that, OnePlus is introducing an AI-based algorithm to allow the OnePlus 6T to learn when you sleep, helping it minimise background usage and optimize the power consumption accordingly, the company said.

OnePlus 6T pre-bookings on Amazon.in have already begun, with a booking amount of Rs. 1,000 payable immediately. Users who pre-order are entitled to free USB Type-C wired earphones and Amazon Pay cashback of Rs. 500. The OnePlus 6T is confirmed to sport a 3,700mAh battery with the company’s Dash Charge technology.

Though most other specifications about the phone have been leaked by several popular tipsters and the rumour mill, it is expected that OnePlus have a few surprises under its sleeve for the launch event. Also, for those interested in attending the launch event in New Delhi, invites for the event go on sale from tomorrow, priced at Rs. 999. The sale goes live at 10 a.m. IST.