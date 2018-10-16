Huawei, under its sub-brand Honor, has launched a dozen or more phones this year alone. And there’s yet another new kid on the block coming from the Chinese phone maker. The Honor 8X was launched today amid much fanfare at an event in New Delhi. The smartphone was first launched in China in September this year and it is essentially the same phone for India as well.

Bucking the trend, this one comes with a standard display notch, as opposed to the waterdrop notch being offered by most Chinese brands. But the premium chipset on the Honor 8X has to be its biggest highlight. Also Huawei’s GPU turbo technology, which enhances performance, comes as standard on the smartphone.

The Honor 8X comes in three variants. There is a 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage base variant, which is priced at Rs 14,999; a 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant, which has been priced at Rs 16,999; and a 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model that costs Rs 18,999.

Here’s the moment that you have all been waiting for ladies & gentlemen! Own the power-packed #Honor8X at INR 14,999 (4+64GB), INR 16,999 (6+64GB) & INR 18,9999 (6+128GB)! #BeyondLimits pic.twitter.com/7l6YQkLB5e — Honor India (@HiHonorIndia) October 16, 2018

The Honor 8X will be available on Amazon exclusively from October 24th and the landing page on e-tailer’s site is already up and running with the ‘notify me’ option. The device comes in Black and Blue colour options.

Honor 8X specifications and features

The Honor 8X features a large 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a notch, and 91 percent screen-to-body ratio. Powering the device is a Huawei HiSilicon Kirin 710 chipset clocked at 2.2 GHz.

For photography, the Honor 8X sports a 20-megapixel camera along with a 2-megapixel AI-enabled rear-camera setup. And at the front there’s a 16 MP AI-enabled camera for selfies. Fuelling the device is a 3,750 mAh battery. The Honor 8X runs Android Oreo 8.1-based EMUI 8.2. Honor has also launched the Honor Store app, which is now available on the Play Store.