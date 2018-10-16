Board of Secondary Education of Haryana (BSEH) has released a notice on its official website stating that the Haryana Teacher Eligibility TET (HTET) 2018 examination will be conducted on December 22nd and 23rd, 2018.

The website does not mention when the online application process will begin. However, multiple sources have mentioned that the online application for HTET 2018 will start from October 22nd. All interested candidates can apply for the HTET 2018 exam at bseh.org.in from October 22nd.

The notice released today detailing the exam dates states that the exam will be conducted in a transparent manner without ‘fear and favour’. The examination authority will use all the ways to make sure that no cheating occurs during the exam which includes latest technologies like, “Jammers, Aadhar Based Biometric, Frisking, CCTV online Surveillance, Videography”.

The notice also added that the evaluation and checking of the examination papers will be done in utmost secrecy to instill confidence in all stakeholders.

The candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for latest updates on HTET 2018 and the application process. HTET exam is conducted to determine the eligibility for teachers to apply for schools that are affiliated to Haryana board.