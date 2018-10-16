Prepare for the SBI PO exam by reviewing previous years’ question papers. Here are a few questions from previous years’ SBI PO exam question papers, with the answers, so that you are ready to take the exam. Go through the list of questions (with answers) that we’ve selected from previous years’ SBI PO exam papers, and then attempt our quiz at the bottom.

General awareness

1. Prof. Muhammad Yunus, the recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize 2006, is the exponent of which of the following concepts in the field of banking?

(A) Core Banking

(B) Micro Credit

(C) Retail Banking

(D) Real Time Gross Settlement

(E) Internet Banking

Ans: B

2. Banks in India are required to maintain a portion of their demand and time liabilities with the Reserve Bank of India. This portion is called:

(A) Reverse Repo

(B) Cash Reserve Ratio

(C) Bank Deposit

(D) Statutory Liquidity Ratio

(E) Government Securities

Ans: B

3. Banking Ombudsman is appointed by:

(A) Government of India

(B) State Governments

(C) RBI

(D) ECGC

(E) Exim Bank

Ans: C

4. The customers by opening and investing in the Tax Saver Deposit Account Scheme in a Bank would get benefit under:

(A) Sales Tax

(B) Customs Duty

(C) Excise Duty

(D) Professional Tax

(E) Income Tax

Ans: E

English

5. Choose the set of words for each blank that best fits the meaning of the sentence as a whole.

When you want to digitalise a city _______ with millions, you don’t bet _______ the odds.

(A) proceeding, into

(B) teeming, against

(C) undergoing, adhere

(D) dangling, for

(E) falling, above

Ans: B

6. Read the sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical mistake/ error in it.

(1) India has entered a downward spiral / (2) Where the organised, productive / (3) and law abide sectors are subject to / (4) savage amounts of multiple taxes

(A) 1

(B) 2

(C) 3

(D) 4

(E) No Error

Ans: C

Quantitative aptitude

7. In a team, there are 240 members (males and females). Two-thirds of them are males. Fifteen per cent of males are graduates. Remaining males are non-graduates. Three-fourths of the females are graduates. Remaining females are non-graduates. What is the difference between the number of females who are non-graduates and the number of males who are graduates?

(A) 2

(B) 24

(C) 4

(D) 116

(E) 36

Ans: C

8. Which of the following should be placed in the blank spaces respectively (in the same order from left to right) in order to complete the given expression in such a manner that makes the expression A < P definitely false?

___ < ___ < ___ > ___

(A) L, N, P, A

(B) L, A, P, N

(C) A, L, P, N

(D) N, A, P, L

(E) P, N, A, L

Ans: E

9. Eight people - E, F, G, H, J, K, L and M - are sitting around a circular table, facing the centre. Each of them is of a different profession - Chartered Accountant, Columnist, Doctor, Engineer, Financial Analyst, Lawyer, Professor and Scientist, but not necessarily in the same order.

F is sitting second to the left of K. The Scientist is an immediate neighbour of K. There are only three people between the Scientist and E. Only one person sits between the Engineer and E. The Columnist is on the immediate right of the Engineer. M is second to the right of K. H is the Scientist. G and J are immediate neighbours of each other. Neither G nor J is an Engineer. The Financial Analyst is on the immediate left of F. The Lawyer is second to the right of the Columnist. The Professor is an immediate neighbour of the Engineer. G is second to the right of the Chartered Accountant.

Who among the following is the Professor?

(A) F

(B) L

(C) M

(D) K

(E) J

Ans: D

10. In a certain code language ‘economics is not money’ is written as ‘ka la ho ga’, ‘demand and supply economics’ is written as ‘mo ta pa ka’, ‘money makes only part’ is written as ‘zi la ne ki’ and ‘demand makes supply economics’ is written as ‘zi mo ka ta’. What is the code for ‘supply’ in the given code language?

(A) Only ta

(B) Only mo

(C) Either pa or mo

(D) Only pa

(E) Either mo or ta