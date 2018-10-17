The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released Group D level 1 exam admit cards for exams scheduled from October 22nd to October 26th. All candidates who are supposed to appear for exams on these days can download the admit cards from the RRB’s regional website. RRB is conducting the Group D Level 1 exam in multiple sittings and each day has three shifts.

The board has thus far released the details of candidates scheduled to appear in the examination until October 26th. Exam date and venue details of candidates scheduled to appear after this day is expected to be released on October 18th i.e. tomorrow. Candidates can log in to with their credentials to check the admit card or to check the exam details.

Here is how to download RRB Group D admit card

Click on this direct link to access the candidate log-in page. Enter the Registration Number and Date of Birth and click on ‘Login’. The RRB Group D admit card or hall ticket can be accessed and printed out. SC/ST candidates can also download their free train pass.

The RRB Group D Level 1 exam 2018 began on September 17th, and is being held in three shifts each day. Candidates appearing for the RRB Group D Level 1 exam 2018 should check the list of dos and don’ts to be followed for the exam.