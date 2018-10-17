Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has been accepting applications for the position of Excise Constable since October 12th. The notification for the position was released on October 10th and candidates can apply until November 12th for Excise Constable position at osssc.gov.in. Total number of vacancy for Excise Constable position is 219.

The recruitment phase will involve a physical measurement and physical endurance test in the first phase. The criteria on which these tests will be measured has been detailed in the notification. Weightage will also be given to academic scores. Candidates who clear this phase will be called for an online exam.

The candidate must be between the ages of 21 and 32 years to be eligible to apply with relaxation of 5 years for women candidates and for candidates from reserved category. The candidate must have cleared the High School exam and should have the knowledge of Odia language while schooling. The details of eligibility can be accessed in the notification.

Here is how to apply for OSSSC Excise Constable recruitment:

1. Candidate need to log in to the OSSSC website.

2. Candidate who already have registered can click on ‘Login’ button at the top. New candidates need to click on the ‘Register’ button and go through the registration process and then login.

3. The application process can be completed after logging in.

4. The submitted application can be downloaded and printed out for future reference.