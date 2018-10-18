BankBazaar appoints former RBI Deputy Governor S S Mundra as advisor

BankBazaar has appointed former RBI Deputy Governor (DG) S S Mundra as an advisor.

BankBazaar is an online financial services marketplace.

Mundra was a deputy governor at the RBI for three years till July 2017.

Mundra’s expertise is expected to help drive paperless and presence-less financing by the company in India.

Govt launches ‘Swastha Bharat Yatra’ campaign to create awareness about food safety

The Indian government launched a national campaign called ‘Swasth Bharat Yatra’ on World Food Day, October 16th.

The FSSAI (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India) is leading a campaign to create consumer awareness about eating safe and nutritious food.

Around 7,500 cyclists will participate in an 18,000km relay cycle rally covering almost every state and UT.

They will be promoting the message ‘Eat Right India’.

RBI issues guidelines for payments across different mobile wallets

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released operational guidelines to facilitate payments among prepaid instruments (PPI) such as mobile wallets.

The guidelines include requirements for achieving inter-operability for mobile wallets and cards, and norms for customer protection and grievance redressal.

Inter-operability will allow payments to be made across systems.

Currently, mobile wallets don’t allow customers to send or receive money from a wallet run by a different company.

Govt to form GoM to look into gaps in sexual harassment law

The government is set to form a group of ministers to look into the lacunae in the existing law on sexual harassment.

This comes on the back of the growing #MeToo movement in India.

Govt working on new WTO-compliant export incentive scheme to replace MEIS

The commerce ministry is working on a new export incentive scheme for merchandise shipments which is compliant with the World Trade Organization to replace the existing MEIS.

Currently, exporters of goods avail of incentives under the Merchandise Exports from India Scheme (MEIS), in which the government provides duty benefits depending on product and country.

The WTO is a 164 member body based in Geneva, which frames rules and norms for global exports and imports.

China tests world’s largest unmanned transport drone with 1.5tn payload capacity

China has successfully tested the world’s largest unmanned transport drone, which can carry a maximum payload of 1.5 tonnes.

The commercial drone is called the Feihong-98 (FH-98) and is developed and modified by the China Academy of Aerospace Electronics Technology.

It is adapted from the prototype of the Shifei Y5B, a transport plane developed by China.

