The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission has released the results of the TNPSC Agricultural Officer (Extension) exam, which was held on July 14th, 2018. Candidates who appeared for the TNPSC Agricultural Officer (Extension) exam can check their results on the results section of the official TNPSC website, tnpsc.gov.in.

Candidates whose Register Numbers are listed out in the selection list (direct link here) have been provisionally selected and must upload scanned copies of their certificates for Certificate Verification. The dates for upload of the documents are from October 29th to November 11th, 2018.

The uploading of documents must be done at e-seva centres run by TACTV. A full list of designated e-seva centres is available at the TNPSC website. The list of documents needed will be made available on the Commission’s website and candidates can check there. Candidates will be informed only through SMS and e-mail, and not through post.

The notification for the TNPSC Agricultural Officer (Extension) exam was released on May 3rd, 2018, to fill 323 vacancies.