HMD Global has launched their latest smartphone in China dubbed the Nokia X7. The new offering from the Finland-based company comes with a fairly larger notch and gets Nokia branding on the lower bezel.

This is bit surprising as most phone makers are slowly shifting toward tinier notches and aiming for full screen phones. In terms of pricing, the Nokia X7 will be sold as a mid-range device and gets sufficient premium features to justify the price tag.

The notable features of the Nokia X7 handset include a vertically stacked pair of dual rear cameras, a rear-mounted circular fingerprint sensor and a Snapdragon 710 chipset. This powerful chipset, coupled with 4GB and 6GB of RAM, makes it quite an attractive proposition.

It is largely speculated that the Nokia X7 will be launched globally as the Nokia 7.1 Plus. If this is true, India could witness the phone’s launch soon. It must be recalled that during the last Nokia India event on October 11th, the launch of Nokia 7.1 Plus was expected. However, that did not happen and Nokia instead launched the 3.1 Plus here in India.

Coming to the most keenly watched out for part of any product launch, which is the pricing, the Nokia X7 price in China starts at CNY 1,699, most likely for the base variant which is the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage model as per the official site. The phone is available for bookings now and will go on sale from October 23rd.

The Nokia X7 is available in two more options - one with 6GB of RAM and 64GB storage and the top-end model 6GB RAM/ 128GB inbuilt storage model. Pricing details for these variants isn’t available yet. In terms of colour choices, the phone comes in Dark Blue, Night Red, Night Black, and Magic Night Silver.

Nokia X7 specifications

Nokia X7 sports a 6.18-inch full-HD+ display with an 18.7:9 aspect ratio and an impressive 86.5% screen-to-body ratio. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC as mentioned earlier, coupled with 4GB/ 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB/ 128GB of eMMC inbuilt storage. Also, Nokia says that the X7’s body is made up of 6000 Series aluminium.

In the camera department, the Nokia X7’s rear primary 12-megapixel sensor offers 1.4-micron pixels, dual-pixel autofocus and Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS). The secondary sensor at the rear is a 13-megapixel one with fixed focus. On the front, the smartphone sports a single 20-megapixel selfie camera with AI enhancements and fixed focus. There is a 3,500mAh battery under the hood, with support for 18W fast charging.