The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released a notification on the female supervisor interview round. There are a total of 137 post of female supervisor and the HSSC has called twice the number of candidates as there are vacancies for the interview round, which is scheduled for October 30th.

The HSSC HSSC female supervisor interview admit card or call letters will be made available on the website of the Commission on or after October 27th, 2018, and candidates will have to report at 9am to the Commission office Bays No. 67-70, Sector-2, Panchkula, on the day of the interview round.

Candidates are required to bring all original documents, as well as a set of attested copies of all documents for the HSSC female supervisor interview/viva-voce. The direct link to the provisionally selected candidates for the post of female supervisor can be found here.

The exam for the HSSC female supervisor posts was held on April 30th this year. The vacancies for Supervisor (Female), Woman & Child Development Department, Haryana, in the HSSC were advertised in Advt. No.07/2016, Category No.17, which was released on December 30th, 2016 (direct link to advertisement here).