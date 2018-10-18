Here is another budget offering from Panasonic, the Eluga Ray 530, that will join already cramped sub-Rs.10,000 smartphone segment in India. This new device comes with a fairly large display and also features a powerful camera along with 3GB of RAM.

It wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say that Panasonic Eluga Ray 530 is punching above its weight in the segment. An 18:9 ‘Big View’ display, a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 3,000mAh battery are surprising features for a phone that costs roughly Rs. 9,000. Moreover, Panasonic has provided its Arbo Hub backed by artificial intelligence (AI), which houses various apps under one roof.

The Eluga Ray 530 comes in Black and Blue colour options and is already available for purchase through various online marketplaces, including Amazon India, NDTV Gadgets reported, citing an official press statement. In terms of competition, the phone will take on devices such as the Redmi 6A, Asus ZenFone Max M1 and many others.

Panasonic Eluga Ray 530 specification

Running the Android 8.0 Oreo, this handset from Panasonic features a 5.7-inch HD+ ‘Big View’ display that has an 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a quad-core SoC clocked at 1.3GHz, paired with 3GB of RAM. It has a 13-megapixel sensor at the back that has an autofocus lens and an LED flash. On the front, the smartphone has a 5-megapixel sensor along with a selfie flash. The front camera sensor also enables a Face Unlock feature.

Panasonic has 32GB of internal storage on the Eluga Ray 530, which is expandable via microSD card by up to 128GB. As mentioned earlier, the smartphone packs a 3,000mAh battery.