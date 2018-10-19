Nissan has unveiled the Indian version of its global compact SUV, the Nissan Kicks. The model for India will be very different from the international model, which has already been on sale globally for some time. It is expected to go on sale in January 2019, reports NDTV.

In India, the Nissan Kicks will be based on the B0 platform, the same as the Terrano; the international version of the SUV is based on Nissan’s V platform. The NDTV report also says that the Indian version of the car will be slightly bigger than then global version.

On the front, the Kicks gets Nissan’s signature V-motion grille and LED projector headlights with daytime running lights. Adding to the style of the SUV are the shark fin antenna and the boomerang tail lamps. It also gets R17 five-spoke alloy wheels.

The Kicks will feature Nissan Intelligent Mobility, which is the company’s approach to changing how cars are powered, driven and integrated with society, designed to strengthen the link between car and driver.