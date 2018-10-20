Prepare for the IBPS Clerk exam by reviewing previous years’ question papers. Here are a few questions from previous years’ IBPS Clerk exam question papers, with the answers, so that you are ready to take the exam. Go through the list of questions (with answers) that we’ve selected from previous years’ IBPS Clerk exam papers, and then attempt our quiz at the bottom.

Reasoning

1. Four of the following five are alike in a certain way and hence form a group. Which of the following does not belong to that group?

(A) Walk

(B) Cry

(C) Play

(D) Run

(E) Alive

Ans: E

2. In a certain code, ‘TASK’ is written as ‘BUJR’ and ‘BIND’ is written as ‘JCCM’. How is ‘SUIT’ written in that code?

(A) VTSH

(B) VSTH

(C) TRUJ

(D) TRJU

(E) None of these

Ans: A

3. Which of the answers is the second digit of the three-digit number obtained by subtracting the lowest number from the highest number in the series below?

476 ; 538 ; 289 ; 814 ; 753

(A) 2

(B) 3

(C) 4

(D) 6

(E) 7

Ans: A

English

4. In the following sentence, an idiomatic expression or proverb is highlighted. Select the alternative which best describes its use in the sentence.

The stunt that I recently attempted was a piece of cake.

(A) The stunt that I recently attempted was enjoyable to watch.

(B) The stunt that I recently attempted was very challenging.

(C) The stunt that I recently attempted was celebrated by all.

(D) The stunt that I recently attempted turned out to be a failure.

(E) The stunt that I recently attempted was a simple task.

Ans: E

5. One of the four words printed in the sentence below in bold may be either wrongly spelt or inappropriate in the context of the sentence. Find out the word which is wrongly spelt or inappropriate, if any.

Another advantage (1) is that technology (2) can be quickly (3) adapted (4) to the client’s needs.

(A) 1

(B) 2

(C) 3

(D) 4

(E) All correct

Ans: E

6. Which of the following is most nearly the same in meaning as the word ‘BOTHER’?

(A) worry

(B) apprehend

(C) content

(D) doubt

(E) kin

Ans: A

Numerical ability

7. (3325 ÷ 25) x (152 ÷ 16) = ?

(A) 1269.4

(B) 1264.9

(C) 1265.3

(D) 1263.5

(E) None of these

Ans: D

8. The average of four consecutive even numbers A, B, C and D is 37. What is the product of A and C?

(A) 1520

(B) 1368

(C) 1292

(D) 1224

(E) None of the others

Ans: C

General awareness/Computer aptitude

9. _______ key is an example of a toggle key.

(A) Alt

(B) Shift

(C) Control

(D) Escape

(E) Caps Lock

Ans: E

10. Which among the following is one reason for problems of data integrity?

(A) Data availability constraints

(B) Data consistency

(C) Security constraints

(D) Unauthorized access of data

(E) Data redundancy