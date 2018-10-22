Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board has released the admit card for the Police Constable Recruitment 2018 re-exam of the second session on Sunday, October 22nd. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 25th and 26th and all the candidates can download the admit card from the official website, uppbpb.gov.in.

The Board had conducted the the written exam on June 18th and 19th but had cancelled the second session of the exam in a notification released on August 8th. The candidates who had appeared on the exam in June are supposed to appear again on October 25th and 26th, the admit card for which is available on the website.

Here is how to download the UPPBPB admit card:

Log in to the UPPBPB website. Click on the link to download the admit card. Click on the button that says ‘Click here to download Admit Card’ on the page. Enter the registration number and date of birth and click on ‘Login’. The admit card will be displayed which can be downloaded and printed out.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for 41,500 police constable vacancies, 23,000 of which are for civil and 18,000 for arms constable. Candidates who clear the written exam need to appear for physical examination and for document verification before final recruitment.