The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) National Entrance Test (NET) 2019 examination has been rescheduled for January 13th, 2019 and the application process will begin from October 26th, 2018. All interested candidates can apply for the TISSNET exam from October 26th at tiss.edu.

The TISSNET 2019 exam was previously scheduled for January 19th and the application process was supposed to begin from today, October 22nd. A notice was issued by the institute today informing about the changes in the schedule. The last day to apply for the TISSNET 2019 exam is December 10th and the last day to receive the application via post is December 12th.

TISSNET 2019 is conducted for admission in MA., MSc., MHA., MPH. courses. TISS offers courses like MA in Human Resource and Labour Relations and MA in Human Resources which are considered to be equivalent to management courses.

TISS is a deemed university established in 1936. The Institution claims to develop its courses and application of knowledge, “towards creating a people-centred, ecologically sustainable and just society that promotes and protects dignity, equality, social justice and human rights for all”. It has four campuses across India – Mumbai, Hyderabad, Guwahati, and Tuljapur.