The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released detailed notification for the positions of Junior Hindi Translator (JHT), Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator, and Hindi Pradhyapak 2018 examination today, October 22nd. Candidates can access the official notification and apply for the positions at ssc.nic.in. The last day to apply for these positions is November 19th.

The number of vacancies have not be decided and will be revealed in the due course. The candidates must not exceed the age of 30 years to be eligible to apply with relaxation for candidates from reserved categories. The exam will have two papers, and the paper I will be conducted on January 12th, 2019 and the date for the paper II will be notified later.

The details of the positions are as follows:

Code Name of the post A Junior Translator in Central Secretariat Official Language Service (CSOLS) B Junior Translator in M/o Railways (Railway Board) C Junior Translator in Armed Forces Headquarters (AFHQ) D Junior Translator/Junior Hindi Translator in subordinate offices who have adopted Model RRs of DoP&T for JT/JHT E Senior Hindi Translator in various Central Government Ministries/ Departments/Offices F Junior Translator/Junior Hindi Translator in subordinate offices who have not yet adopted Model RRs of DoP&T for JT/JHT G Hindi Pradhyapak in Central Hindi Training Institute (CHTI) L

Here is how to apply for SSC JHT positions.

Log in to the SSC website. Click on the ‘Apply’ button and click on ‘JHT’ tab. Follow the application process. Submit the application and take a print out of the submitted application for future reference.

Candidates can access the official notification to know more information on eligibility, education qualification for each position, application process, exam pattern, reservation policy among others in this link.