The popular Chinese premium smartphone brand OnePlus has revised the global launch date for its upcoming OnePlus 6T. The BBK Electronics-owned company officially confirmed that it will hold the global launch event in New York on October 29th, which is a day earlier than the original schedule.

This comes as a surprise as the OnePlus had been preparing for the global launch in full swing since the official announcement on October 8th. After putting all the effort in the run up to the launch, OnePlus had to withdraw the launch owing to a clash with industry’s bigwig Apple’s launch event. Apple is set to launch iPad Pro and MacBook at their event on October 30th.

So far OnePlus had revealed series of official teasers, provided a detailed note on the upcoming OxygenOS and even the CEO, Pete Leu, in an exclusive interview with CNET elaborated on features of the upcoming handset.

The launch event will kick off at 11 am (EDT) in New York on October 29th. Notably, the India launch also was to be held simultaneously on October 30th and there will not be any change in that and it will go ahead as planned on October 30th.

Moreover, OnePlus also acknowledged the fact that the new date caused several woes for the fans, interested parties who had booked tickets, made reservations for the event. So in order to minimise the trouble caused, OnePlus said ‘everyone who owns a ticket will be able to apply for a full refund for their ticket’.

“Our challenge was to find a way to make the most of a bad situation. For months on end, hundreds of people have poured their hearts and souls into creating our best product to date”, OnePlus said in a post on their community forum.

We've got some important news regarding our #OnePlus6T Launch Event in NYC. Find out why we changed our launch to October 29. https://t.co/3pj3PMDEGD pic.twitter.com/GcBDX8xcAY — OnePlus (@oneplus) October 19, 2018

For the ones who still wish to attend the event in New York can do so at their own expense and OnePlus will cover any cost occurred for the change of plans. The OnePlus team will get in touch individually with all ticket owners. This is a very sweet gesture from the company and surely will be appreciated by the fans.