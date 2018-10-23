Yet another phone from Oppo was silently listed in China on its e-commerce platform. Oppo had started the trend of the waterdrop display notch on smartphones and now the company has embraced it completely making this its trademark design element. The latest offering, the Oppo R15x, comes with the aforementioned feature along with in-display fingerprint sensor. A horizontally set dual rear camera setup and a gradient colour design also come as standard on the Oppo R15x.

In terms of specifications, the handset gets a 25-megapixel selfie camera, and a 16+2-megapixel rear camera combo. Oppo phones are known for their camera capabilities and this one scores well in that department, too. Moreover, it offers large in-built storage of 128GB, and is being offered in one 6GB RAM option.

Notably, the R15x shares quite a few features with the recently launched Oppo K1 and there is speculation that this might just be the global variant of the Oppo K1.

Oppo R15x is a mid-range smartphone and has been priced accordingly. The phone will sell for CNY 2,499, which is roughly Rs. 26,400 on conversion. It is currently up for pre-order on Opposhop and will be released on November 1st. The Oppo R15x will be sold in Nebula and Ice Blue colours, and according to the listing, pre-ordering customers will be entitled to a free M11 Bluetooth speaker.

Oppo R15x specifications

The new Oppo R15x sports a 6.4-inch display with a 91% screen-to-body ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. While the SoC branding has not been mentioned in the Opposhop listing, certain reports claim that the Oppo R15x is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 660 SoC. It is coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of on-board storage.

The Oppo R15x gets a vertically stacked pair of dual rear cameras with a primary 16-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary depth sensor, capable of taking portrait shots with certain AI capabilities. On the front, it has a 25-megapixel selfie camera with AI enhancements and intelligent beauty features. There is reportedly a 3,500mAh battery under the hood of the smartphone.