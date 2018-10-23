Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) released the syllabus for the Group I and Group II Service exams on Monday, October 22nd. The syllabus were released for Group I Prelminary and Main exams and Group II Screening Test and Main exams. The syllabus can be accessed at the APPSC’s official website, psc.ap.gov.in.

Group I Services Syllabus:

The Group I preliminary exam syllabus can be accessed in this link. The Paper I exam will consist of General Studies for 120 marks and of 120 questions and for a 2-hour duration. Paper II for Group I Preliminary exam will also have an equal number of questions and be for the same duration.

The Group I Main exam will be in English and Telugu language with descriptive writing with 150 marks and the duration of exam is 150 minutes. The details syllabus of the Main exam for Group I can be accessed in this link.

Group II Services Syllabus

The Screening Test for Group II Services will consist of 150 marks that will test candidates on General Studies and Mental Ability, Social and Cultural History of Andhra Pradesh and Indian Constitution, Planning and Economy.

The Main exam for Group II will consist of three papers. and it will test the candidates on the same topics as the Screening test. Each paper will cover the sections as mentioned above in the Screening Exam and will consist of 150 marks each. The link for Group II Screening and Main exam syllabus is available in this link.