Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) was supposed to conduct the preliminary exam for the 30th Bihar Judicial Service Competitive Exam (BJSCE) 2018 on November 25th, 2018, but a notice issued today postponed the preliminary exams to November 27th and November 28th, 2018. The exam will be conducted in the latter half of the day, the notice clarified.

The details of the preliminary exam will be published later in the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in. The 2018 Bihar Judicial Services exam will be conducted for 349 vacancies of which 123 positions are reserved for women. BPSC had released the notification for the BJSCE 2018 on August 24th and application process was conducted from September 8th.

The BJSCE 2018 preliminary examination will have two papers. The first paper will be on general awareness for 100 marks and the second paper on law for 150 marks. The papers will test candidates on subjects ranging from General Knowledge, Elementary General Science, Law of Evidence and Procedure, Hindu Law and Muhammadan Law, Law of Transfer of Properties and Trusts & Specific Relief, Law of Contracts and Torts, and Commercial Law.

The candidates who clear the preliminary exam will be eligible to appear for the Mains, which will have two compulsory subjects and five optional subjects of which candidates have to choose any three. The detailed exam pattern for the preliminary and main exams can be accessed in the official notification.