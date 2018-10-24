Assam Police has begun the application process for the recruitment of 490 Sub-Inspector position from Tuesday, October 23rd. The Assam Police had invited application for 130 SI positions on April 11th, 2018 for 130 positions. A noticed was issued yesterday that the number of positions will be increased to 490 and application would be invited again. Candidates who could not apply for the April advertisement can apply at assampolice.gov.in.

The candidates must be between the ages of 24 and 28 years to be eligible to apply. Candidates from reserved categories can avail for a relaxation in the upper age limit as per the rules. Candidates must have finished graduation from any stream to be eligible to apply. Apart from that candidates must meet the minimum physical and medical requirement to be eligible, details of which can be accessed in the April notification.

The Corrigendum Notice released on October 23rd gives the detailed break down of new vacancies and the eligibility criteria with regard to the age. The notice also specified that the number of candidates who are invited for PET/PST exam may exceed five times the number of vacancies if candidates score the same marks in written exam.

The written exam will be conducted in the district headquarter and will consist of 100 questions on Logical Reasoning and Aptitude, History and Culture of Assam and India, and General Knowledge for 100 marks with negative marks of 0.5 for every wrong answer. The test will be OMR-based exam and will be for 3-hour duration.

How to apply for Assam SI position:

Click on the direct link to access the application website. Click on ‘Click here to Apply Online’ button for SI recruitment. Read the instructions carefully and fill the registration form. After registration is completely, log in with the credentials and fulfill the application process.

Candidates can accessed the detailed instructions and eligibility criteria in the April notification in this link. The October Corrigendum can be accessed in this link. The last day to apply for the position is November 12th. The date of written exam will be declared soon.