Samsung foldable phone teased again, launch expected at SDC in November 2018
Samsung Mobile will host its ‘developer conference’ on November 7th and 8th, and it is speculated that the company’s new foldable phone will be unveiled.
Samsung has tweeted about its developer conference to be held on November 7th and 8th, and conspiracy theorists have spotted something that possibly alludes to the announcement of a foldable phone.
A foldable smartphone from Samsung has been much talked about, and Samsung CEO DJ Koh had, in August this year, confirmed that the company was working on such a foldable device. The latest news surrounding this is that Samsung could launch their magnum opus handset at the company’s developer conference next month.
The latest teaser tweet about the Samsung Developer Conference could be taken as a subtle hint. The tweet by Samsung Mobile has a clever gif animation of a straight line that folds open to transform into a direction arrow. The text that follows after the arrow reads, “Where Now Meets Next.”
In an interview earlier this month, Koh emphasized that the foldable device will not be a “gimmick product” and would arrive with a long-term approach. Koh also stated that the device would be a foldable tablet that would shrink down to the size of a phone to fit in users’ pockets.
Surprisingly enough, there are very few leaks and teasers from Internet tipsters or “leak” sites. It seems as though Samsung managed to keep this project a secret after all. So all eyes will be on this year’s SDC, where the company could unveil the world’s first foldable phone.