Samsung has tweeted about its developer conference to be held on November 7th and 8th, and conspiracy theorists have spotted something that possibly alludes to the announcement of a foldable phone.

A foldable smartphone from Samsung has been much talked about, and Samsung CEO DJ Koh had, in August this year, confirmed that the company was working on such a foldable device. The latest news surrounding this is that Samsung could launch their magnum opus handset at the company’s developer conference next month.

The latest teaser tweet about the Samsung Developer Conference could be taken as a subtle hint. The tweet by Samsung Mobile has a clever gif animation of a straight line that folds open to transform into a direction arrow. The text that follows after the arrow reads, “Where Now Meets Next.”

The crossroads between the present and the future – Samsung Developer Conference is where you’ll meet the knowledge needed to stay on tech’s cutting edge. #SDC18

Learn more: https://t.co/t66edOWIUi pic.twitter.com/bDZHuZVWee — Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) October 18, 2018

In an interview earlier this month, Koh emphasized that the foldable device will not be a “gimmick product” and would arrive with a long-term approach. Koh also stated that the device would be a foldable tablet that would shrink down to the size of a phone to fit in users’ pockets.

Surprisingly enough, there are very few leaks and teasers from Internet tipsters or “leak” sites. It seems as though Samsung managed to keep this project a secret after all. So all eyes will be on this year’s SDC, where the company could unveil the world’s first foldable phone.