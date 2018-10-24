First trilateral meeting between India, Afghanistan and Iran held in Tehran

The first trilateral meeting held between India, Afghanistan and Iran of the Coordination Council of the Chabahar Agreement took place on in Tehran, Iran.

Discussions were held between the three sides on international transit and transport through Chabahar Port.

PM Narendra Modi awarded 2018 Seoul Peace Prize

The Seoul Peace Prize Committee has conferred the 2018 Seoul Peace Prize on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PM Modi won the award for improving international cooperation, raising global economic growth, accelerating the Human Development of the people of India, and furthering the development of democracy.

Modinomics was credited for reducing social and economic disparity between the rich and the poor.

PM Modi is the fourteenth recipient of this award.

TCS is only Indian firm among top 10 to get US foreign labour certification

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is the only Indian company among top 10 firms to get foreign labour certification for the H-1B visas for the fiscal year 2018, from the US Department of Labour.

The visa programme allows employers to temporarily employ foreign workers in the US on a non-immigrant basis in specialty occupations.

Union Govt’s Invest India programme wins UN Investment Promotion Award

The ‘Invest India’ initiative of the Union Government won the top United Nations Investment Promotion Award.

The award was for its efforts to boost investments in the renewable energy sector in India.

The award was presented by Armenian President Armen Sarkissian to Deepak Bagla, the CEO of Invest India, in Geneva, Switzerland.

Paytm launches ‘PayPay’ mobile wallet in Japan

Paytm has launched a QR-based smartphone payment service in Japan called the ‘PayPay’ mobile wallet.

PayPay has been launched in collaboration with SoftBank and Yahoo Japan Corporation.

The settlement service allows users to store money from a bank account in their PayPay wallet and make payments with it.

World’s longest sea bridge opened in China

China has opened for operation the longest sea-crossing bridge ever built, nine years after construction began.

The Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge connects Hong Kong and Macau to the mainland Chinese city of Zhuhai.

The bridge cost $20-billion to build and runs for 55 kilometres.

It has been designed to withstand earthquakes and typhoons.

