Xiaomi is running its bumper ‘Diwali with Mi’ sale, at which Mi smartphones, gadgets and all sorts of innovative tech are being offered at huge discounts and attractive prices. Today, October 24th, at 4pm is Xiaomi’s flash sale, where the Redmi Note 5 Pro and the Mi Compact Bluetooth Speaker 2 are available at just Rs.1 each.

The October 24th flash sale will begin at 4pm and there are very limited quantities of the products being offered. In fact, there will be just 10 units of the Redmi Note 5 Pro, which will be available in gold colour. The phone will be the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. On the other hand, 30 units of the Mi Compact Bluetooth Speaker 2 will be available in Xiaomi’s October 24th flash sale.

Interested buyers should login in to their Xiaomi accounts to be ready to purchase the aforementioned products when the flash sale goes live, as there will be many people vying for just a few products. Xiaomi will announce the winners of the October 24th flash sale on the Mi forum for India shortly after the sale has ended.