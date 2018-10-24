Prepare for the SSC CGL exam by reviewing previous years’ question papers. Here are a few questions from previous years’ SSC CGL exam question papers, with the answers, so that you are ready to take the exam. Go through the list of questions (with answers) that we’ve selected from previous years’ SSC CGL exam papers, and then attempt our quiz at the bottom.

Logical reasoning

1. Select the related word from the given alternatives.

Ice : Cold :: Steam : ?

(A) Gas

(B) Hot

(C) Water

(D) Engine

Ans: B

2. Select the odd word from the given alternatives.

(A) Moon

(B) Saturn

(C) Mars

(D) Pluto

Ans: A

3. Priya’s birthday is on Tuesday 11th April. On what day of the week will be Rani’s Birthday in the same year if Rani was born on 31st August?

(A) Monday

(B) Wednesday

(C) Tuesday

(D) Thursday

Ans: D

General awareness

4. The relation between the consumer’s optimal choice of the quantity of a good and its price is very important and this relation is called the ________ function.

(A) Substitution

(B) Price

(C) Supply

(D) Demand

Ans: D

5. According to the categories of land mentioned in the Chola inscriptions ___________ was known as the land of non-Brahmana peasant proprietors?

(A) Vellanvagai

(B) Shalabhoga

(C) Brahmadeya

(D) Devadana

Ans: A

6. The method of soil conservation in which ploughing is done parallel to the contours of a hill slope to form a natural barrier for water to flow down the slope is called?

(A) Mulching

(B) Contour barriers

(C) Contour ploughing

(D) Terrace farming

Ans: C

Quantitative aptitude

7. If A and B together do a job in 7.5 days and if A could do the job in 10 days if he worked alone. How many days would B take to do the job if he worked alone?

(A) 30

(B) 40

(C) 25

(D) 50

Ans: A

8. If the selling price of an item is Rs 1000 after getting a discount of 20%, then what was the marked price (in Rs)?

(A) 1200

(B) 1250

(C) 800

(D) 1400

Ans: B

9. If -3/2 + (2/3)(3x + 9) = x/2, then what is the value of x?

(A) -9

(B) 11

(C) 9

(D) -3

Ans: D

English

10. Find out which part of the sentence has an error and select the appropriate option.

He parked the (1)/ car front of the house and (2)/ headed down the street. (3)/No Error (4)

(A) 1

(B) 2

(C) 3

(D) 4